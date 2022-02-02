Inflation data, Peloton takeover? and Disney earnings top week ahead

After a stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday, investors will turn their focus to fresh consumer inflation data and earnings from Disney, Uber and Chipotle Mexican Grill to name a few.

Additionally, Peloton, which also reports earnings, will carry even higher investor interest after rumors swirled of a takeover during the weekend.

HERE'S WHERE SURGING PRICES ARE HITTING CONSUMERS THE MOST

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35089.74 -21.42 -0.06% SP500 S&P 500 4500.53 +23.09 +0.52% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14098.006675 +219.19 +1.58%

This as U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after another week of volatility driven by Facebook which lost the most value on record, while Amazon posted the biggest gain in value ever.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB META PLATFORMS INC. 237.09 -0.67 -0.28% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,152.79 +375.88 +13.54%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 2/7

Investors will get the first chance to react to reports that Amazon and Nike may be eyeing embattled Peloton for an acquisition. The news, reported by The Wall Street Journal, sent shares up over 30% in extended trading late Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 24.60 +0.35 +1.44% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,152.79 +375.88 +13.54% NKE NIKE INC. 145.39 +0.08 +0.06%

Kicking off the week for earnings will be Hasbro and Tyson Foods before the market open and Simon Property Group, Take-Two Interactive and Tenet Healthcare after the bell. As for economic data, investors will take in the latest on consumer credit.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HAS HASBRO INC. 93.92 +0.14 +0.15% TSN TYSON FOODS INC. 88.29 -2.03 -2.25% SPG SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC. 145.18 -0.38 -0.26% THC TENET HEALTHCARE CORP. 72.84 -2.36 -3.14%

Meanwhile, in the world of politics, President Biden will host German Chancellor Scholz at the White House. The leaders are expected to discuss "their shared commitment to both ongoing diplomacy and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine" as well as "ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the threat of climate change, and promoting economic prosperity and international security," according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Tuesday 2/8

Earnings on the docket for Tuesday include Coty and Harley-Davidson before the market open and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Lyft, Peloton Interactive and Spirit Airlines after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COTY COTY INC. 8.47 +0.07 +0.83% HOG HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC. 35.75 +0.15 +0.42% CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,483.44 +36.00 +2.49% LYFT LYFT INC. 37.68 +1.32 +3.63% PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 24.60 +0.35 +1.44% SAVE SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. 21.73 +0.04 +0.18%

Tuesday's economic data will include the NFIB's business optimism index, the international trade deficit for December and real household debt for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Wednesday 2/9

The earnings parade rolls on Wednesday with CVS Health, Fox Corp, parent of FOX Business and Fox News, as well as YUM! Brands before the market open. Mattel, Uber, and Disney will take the spotlight after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 108.49 -0.23 -0.21% FOXA FOX CORP. 40.69 -0.21 -0.51% YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 125.27 -0.08 -0.06% MAT MATTEL INC. 21.28 -0.09 -0.42% UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 37.05 +2.51 +7.27% DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 142.02 +1.99 +1.42%

Wholesale inventories and sales, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks will dominate Wednesday's economic data. U.S. oil topped $92 per barrel last week, a 7-year high.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 64.91 +1.40 +2.20%

Other notable events include Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to unveil new flagship smartphones to compete with Apple's iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 172.39 -0.29 -0.17%

Thursday 2/10

Coca-Cola, Kellogg, PepsiCo, PG&E, and Twitter will lead the slew of earnings before the market open on Thursday, while Expedia and Zillow Group will be among the companies in focus after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 60.96 -0.65 -1.05% K KELLOGG CO. 61.58 -1.89 -2.98% PGE n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. TWTR TWITTER INC. 36.94 +2.46 +7.13% EXPE EXPEDIA GROUP INC. 185.31 +1.65 +0.90% ZG ZILLOW GROUP INC. 47.74 +1.17 +2.51%

Thursday will be the busiest day for economic data with the consumer price index, the federal budget deficit, and initial and continuing jobless claims.

Consumer Prices +7.3% Jan. Estimate

Consumer Prices, which rose 7% to the highest level since 1982 in December, are expected to rise 7.3%, per economists estimates.

Friday 2/11

Wrapping up the week will be earnings from Dominion Energy, Newell Brands and Under Armour before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % D DOMINION ENERGY INC. 80.18 -0.83 -1.02% NWL NEWELL BRANDS INC. 21.33 -1.99 -8.53% UAA UNDER ARMOUR INC. 19.57 +0.39 +2.03%

The University of Michigan will also release its consumer sentiment index and 5-year inflation expectations.