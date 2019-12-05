Tiffany profit sags as Louis Vuitton merger looms

Tiffany & Co., the high-end American retailer planning to sell itself to the French company that owns Louis Vuitton, reported disappointing third-quarter results, sending shares lower ahead of the opening bell.

The luxury retailer earned a profit of $78 million, down 17 percent from a year ago. Net earnings were 65 cents a share, missing the 84 cents that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating. Revenue was flat versus a year ago at $1.01 billion, missing the $1.04 billion that was expected. Comparable sales were unchanged year-over-year.

“Our underlying business remains healthy with sales attributed to local customers on a global basis growing in the third quarter, led by strong double-digit growth in the Chinese Mainland offset in part by softness in domestic sales in the Americas,” CEO Alessandro Bogliolo said in a statement.

Last month, luxury group LVMH reached a deal to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion, or $135 a share in cash. The deal is expected to close in the middle of 2020, after receiving approval from Tiffany shareholders and regulators.

Tiffany shares have climbed 66.1 percent this year while the S&P 500 has risen 24.2 percent

