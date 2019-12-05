Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

United Airlines

United CEO Munoz to step down, become executive chairman

The airline’s president, J. Scott Kirby, will succeed Munoz as chief executive in May 2020

FOXBusiness
close
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is stepping down to become executive chairman of the board of directors.video

United Airlines CEO to step down

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is stepping down to become executive chairman of the board of directors.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will step down from his position and become executive chairman next year, the company announced Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The airline’s president, J. Scott Kirby, will succeed Munoz as chief executive in May 2020.

"With United in a stronger position than ever, now is the right time to begin the process of passing the baton to a new leader," Munoz said in a statement.

Oscar Munoz, above, is moving from CEO of United Airlines to the role of executive chairman. 

Kirby, who has served three decades in the commercial airline business, was recruited to United in August 2016 by Munoz.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Scott in the months ahead and supporting the company's ongoing success in my new role,” Munoz added.