Dow reclaims 30,000 as stocks march higher

U.S. equity markets rose as the Dow Jones Industrial Average reclaimed the 30,000 level after weekly jobless claims declined and as Congress grapples over COVID-19 aid and investors await details on the distribution of a vaccine.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 30000.02 +116.23 +0.39% SP500 S&P 500 3675.13 +6.12 +0.17% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12413.065397 +63.70 +0.52%

The Dow rose over 100 points or 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, on pace for fresh records, gained 0.06% and 0.5%, respectively.

One catalyst; weekly jobless claims came in better than expected, totaling 712,000 last week. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected 775,000 new claims.

COVID-19 STIMULUS PROGRESS

On the stimulus front, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, both Democrats, in a joint statement called the proposal a starting point, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, a Republican, has suggested a $500 billion package would be more appropriate.

Looking at stocks, American Airlines Group, Carnival Corp., Las Vegas Sands Corp. and other companies that would benefit from aid and a reopening of the economy are in focus.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 15.52 +0.66 +4.44% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 21.93 +0.79 +3.73% LVS LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP 58.95 +1.32 +2.29%

Separately, Delta Airlines will become the first carrier to enact contract tracing as travelers enter the U.S., the company noted in an SEC filing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 42.04 +0.95 +2.31%

Elsewhere, Chinese companies listed in the U.S., including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and Nio, the world’s fourth-largest automaker by market capitalization, are in focus after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which calls for overseas companies that do not comply with audit requests for three years to be delisted from American stock exchanges. The bill, which has already cleared the Senate, must be signed by President Trump to become law.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 267.91 +6.64 +2.54% NIO NIO INC. 46.75 -1.21 -2.52%

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. was upgraded at Goldman Sachs, which said shares have room to run another 37% from current levels to $780, due to the acceleration in the adaption of electric vehicles, falling battery costs, and government regulations moving in a favorable direction.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 588.91 +20.09 +3.53%

Looking at earnings, cybersecurity-technology company Crowdstrike Holdings reported subscription revenue growth surged 87% from a year ago and raised its outlook.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CRWD CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS 163.91 +22.07 +15.56%

Costco Wholesale Corp. reported comparable sales rose 17.1% for its fiscal first quarter, excluding gasoline and currency adjustments, driven by increased demand for food products and other merchandise amid the pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 377.20 -6.30 -1.64%

In economic data, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI - November

due out Thursday morning both Markit services PMI and the ISM services index at 10 a.m. EST.

The U.S. dollar fell to 1.2131 per euro, the weakest since April 2018, as money flows into riskier assets ahead of the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The greenback was also at more than two-year lows versus the Australian dollar and the Chinese yuan.

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 19 cents to $45.09 per barrel amid reports OPEC members and their allies were nearing an agreement on slowly increasing production. Gold, meanwhile, jumped $13.50 to $1,843.70 per ounce.

European markets were trading mixed with Britain’s FTSE 100 edging up 0.07% while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 were weaker by 0.34% and 0.41%, respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.74%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 ticked up 0.03% and China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.21%.