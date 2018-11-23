US stocks, crude oil extend declines as Black Friday begins

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower Friday and crude oil prices plummeted as retailers hoped that the annual Black Friday shopping stampede would boost earnings.

Millions of Americans this year woke up at the crack of dawn after Thanksgiving to take advantage of some of the massive sales deals offered on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Tech stocks led the decline, with Google parent Alphabet, Facebook and Apple falling more than 1 percent. Crude oil prices extended their free fall with an approximately 6 percent drop to their lowest levels this year. Major retailers' shares were mixed with Amazon, eBay and Overstock.com climbing.

Trading can be quiet the week of Thanksgiving, with many traders absent from their desk, while it is a shorter week than usual, with U.S. markets closed on Thursday and having an abbreviated session on Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24326.92 -137.77 -0.56% SP500 S&P 500 2635.96 -13.97 -0.53% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 6967.3154 -4.94 -0.07%

Despite thinner volumes and a shortened week, overall the week of Thanksgiving has been a good one for equities. According to Dow Jones market data, the broad-based S&P 500 has been up every week of Thanksgiving since 2012 and the S&P 500 has finished every Wednesday-Friday higher since 2012.

Technology and other fast-growing stocks rebounded Wednesday, halting a stock-market selloff that has left investors on edge as to whether the longest bull market ever can regain its step.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FB FACEBOOK INC. 132.29 -2.53 -1.88% AAPL APPLE INC. 174.23 -2.55 -1.44% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,037.62 -5.81 -0.56% NFLX NETFLIX INC. 259.08 -3.05 -1.16% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,516.92 +0.19 +0.01%

The S&P 500 rose 8.04 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2649.93 to snap a two-day losing streak, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 63.43 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6972.25, its first advance in four trading sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, ended the day flat, falling less than a point to 24464.69.

Shanghai stocks fell the most in five weeks on Friday amid worries over China's economic growth and doubts over chances of President Xi Jingping and President Trump achieving a de-escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war when they meet next week.

Shanghai Composite Index slumped 2.5 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.6 percent

Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday.

In Europe, London’s FTSE traded lower by 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX rose 0.2 percent and France’s CAC added 0.1 percent.