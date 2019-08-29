Asian markets sink, US futures give back gains

Asian stocks declined Thursday following Wall Street's rebound amid uncertainty about U.S.-Chinese trade tension.

Continue Reading Below

China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.2 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 0.8 percent and Japan's Nikkei ended the day down 0.1 percent.

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a trimming of gains from Wednesday.

Wall Street closed broadly higher on Wednesday, recovering from the previous day's losses.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.7 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.4 percent.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26036.1 +258.20 +1.00% SP500 S&P 500 2887.94 +18.78 +0.65% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7856.881692 +29.94 +0.38%

Investors were looking for news about the outlook for U.S.-Chinese trade negotiations following confusion over President Trump's conflicting statements about the status of talks.

On Wednesday, President Trump's plan to impose an additional 5 percent tariff on a list of $300 billion of Chinese imports was confirmed by the U.S. trade representative's office.

The increases are slated for Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

Negotiators are due to meet in September but there has been no sign of progress.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Investors worry the spiraling tariff war over trade and technology could tip the global economy into recession.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.