Stocks rebound after snapping 7-day winning streak

U.S. equity markets rallied Wednesday, getting back on track after a late-day selloff during the prior session snapped the S&P 500’s longest winning streak in 16 months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 258 points, or 0.93 percent, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.87 percent and 0.92 percent, respectively.

Rallies on both the Dow and the S&P were interrupted after seven days of gains on Tuesday when Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the White House and top Democratic leaders did not hold COVID-19 relief talks that day.

Looking at stocks, Tesla, Inc. announced a 5-for-1 stock split that will be distributed at the close of trading on August 28. Shares of the electric-car maker were up 229 percent this year through Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. agreed to a deal worth up to $1.5 billion to supply the U.S. government with at least 100 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which began a Phase 3 study late last month.

Eastman Kodak Co. CEO Jim Continenza said the company has “more work” to do to secure a $765 million government loan to aid its pivot into the pharmaceutical industry. Kodak posted a quarterly loss of 8 cents per share as revenue fell 31 percent from a year ago to $213 million.

Elsewhere, Overstock.com Inc. priced a 2.1 million-share offering at $84.50 per share, 8.15% below Tuesday’s closing level.

ViacomCBS shares were in focus after Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone died on Tuesday evening. He was 97.

Looking at commodities, gold fell $6.30 to $1,940 an ounce while West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 71 cents to $42.30 a barrel.

U.S. Treasurys slid, causing the yield on the 10-year note to climb by 1.8 basis points to 0.676%.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE led the gains, trading up 1.53%, despite the UK economy contracting by 20.4% in the three months through June and entering a recession. France’s CAC and Germany’s DAX were higher by 0.75% and 0.33%, respectively.

Asian markets finished mixed, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng adding 1.42%, Japan’s Nikkei rallying 0.41% and China’s Shanghai Composite slipping 0.63%.