Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Kodak addresses controversial halted $765M loan amid SEC probe, says 'more work is necessary'

Executives face charges of wrongdoing related to a government loan for pharmaceutical supplies

close
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton on Kodak’s recent stock surge and Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges. video

SEC chair on Kodak: Investors needs to know there’s integrity in our marketplace

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton on Kodak’s recent stock surge and Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges.

Eastman Kodak CEO Jim Continenza said Tuesday that “more work is necessary" in order to secure a planned $765 million government loan to produce key pharmaceutical supplies, days after the deal was placed on hold amid allegations of impropriety by company officials.

Continue Reading Below

“Please keep in mind that the announcement two weeks ago was only a letter of interest, which is signed for a potential loan,” Continenza said during Kodak’s second-quarter earnings call. “More work is necessary to move this forward. The potential loan announced is about the ability to produce key starting materials and active pharmaceutical ingredients for essential generic drugs in this country and on a much larger scale.”

SEC INVESTIGATING KODAK ANNOUNCEMENT OF $765M LOAN

Kodak shares plummeted earlier this week after the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation said the $765 million loan was on hold amid allegations that “raise serious concerns.” The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the company’s procedure for disclosing the deal, as well as stock grants to Continenza and other top executives just hours before the loan was announced.

President Trump backs the concept of the deal to loan $765 million to Kodak Pharmaceuticals to make critical pharmaceutical ingredients.Video

Earlier on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Kodak board member, George Karfunkel, donated $116 million to a religious nonprofit organization on July 29, one day after the loan was announced. At the time, shares in Kodak had reached its highest level since 2014.

KODAK CRASHES AS $765M LOAN PUT ON HOLD

Kodak withheld further comment on the deal. The company has launched an independent internal review into its handling of the potential government loan.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
KODKEASTMAN KODAK CO.10.01-0.72-6.71%

The company did not take any questions during its earnings call.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump took the allegations of misconduct “very seriously,” adding that the loan would not proceed until the allegations were cleared.

Kodak reported a second-quarter loss of eight cents per share. Quarterly revenue was $213 million, down from $307 million in the same period one year ago.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS