Stock futures sink after weekend riots grip America

Stock futures opened sharply lower Sunday evening after a weekend of riots spread from Minneapolis to New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles following the death of George Floyd.

Dow futures tumbled over 200 points, or 1 percent, in the opening minutes of trading while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures fell 0.99 percent and 1.06 percent, respectively. The benchmark S&P 500 has gained 6.31 percent over the last two weeks, and sits 10 percent below its February peak.

Violent riots sprung up in more than a dozen U.S. cities over the weekend, causing the deployment of 5,000 National Guard members in at least 15 states.

CEOs including JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Starbucks' Kevin Johnson communicated with employees about "racial injustice" in memos and internal forums.

Meanwhile, Nike and Nordstrom decried the death of George Floyd as many stores were destroyed by looters.

Target shares will also be in focus Monday morning after the big-box retailer announced the temporary closure of 175 stores in 13 states due to the violence.

President Trump, in response to the unrest, announced via a tweet America will be designating the left-wing political activist group Antifa as a “terrorist organization."

Investors will also focus on space-related stocks and exchange-traded funds after the successful SpaceX and NASA astronaut launch.

Elsewhere, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures fell nearly 1 percent to $35.86 per barrel after the energy sector research firm Energy Intelligence reported OPEC+ will consider the 9.7 million barrel per day production cut by an additional one to two months. The size of the cut is scheduled to be reduced to 8 million barrels per day beginning in July.

Oil is coming off its best month ever with a gain of 88 percent.

On Monday, the state of the U.S. economy will be in focus when key reports on U.S. manufacturing get released including Manufacturing PMI and ISM manufacturing, as well as data on construction.