US labor board upholds Amazon workers' union victory

Amazon plans to appeal a U.S. labor board director ruling upholding a New York warehouse workers' landmark union victory.

The Wednesday decision brings the online retailer closer to bargaining with staff on a contract.

"We knew it was unlikely that the NLRB Regional Office would rule against itself, and intend to appeal," Kelly Nantel, Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement.

Amazon has the right to appeal the decision to a broader panel at the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NRLB) or can start negotiating with the workers at its JFK8 facility in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

AMAZON JOB CUTS INCREASE TO 18,000

"We don't believe this election process was fair, legitimate, or representative of the majority of what our team wants," Nantel added.

The victory by the Staten Island employees marked the first time U.S. staff at Amazon had decided to unionize in the company's nearly three-decade history.

In a tweet, the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) celebrated the labor board director's decision.

The news comes at a time when Amazon looked to lay off more than 18,000 corporate staff in light of economic uncertainty and proposed closing three warehouses in the United Kingdom while opening others in the country.

UNIONIZATION STALLS AT AMAZON AS TURNOVER, COMPANY EFFORTS STYMIE ACTIVISM

Some 55% of employees who voted during the election last March had opted in favor of joining the union, which argued for higher pay and job security.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Turnout was about 58% of nearly 8,000 eligible voters.

Workers in different facilities in New York state have rejected joining the union in two elections since, and Amazon filed objections to conduct during the original contest.

The NLRB regional director overruled those objections on Wednesday, in line with an NLRB hearing officer's recommendations last year.

Reuters contributed to this report.