Stocks move higher after Fed leaves rates alone

U.S. equity futures are pointing to gains after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its latest policy meeting.

The three major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.2 percent.

Global shares were mixed Thursday after a wobbly day on Wall Street following the Federal Reserve announcement it would leave interest rates unchanged.

Adding to the uncertainties overhanging the markets this week, Britain will vote in a national election Thursday that will likely determine if the United Kingdom pushes ahead with its departure from the 28-nation European Union.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX was also up 0.3 percent and Britain's FTSE gained 0.3 percent.

The U.S. market shook off a mixed start after the Federal Reserve said it would be leave interest rates unchanged and signaled it expected to leave them alone in 2020 as well.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27911.3 +29.58 +0.11% SP500 S&P 500 3141.63 +9.11 +0.29% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8654.050623 +37.87 +0.44%

The central bank had been expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged this month after cutting it three times this year to shield the economy from slowing global growth and the fallout of U.S. trade conflicts.

In Asia on Thursday, Japan's Nikkei edged 0.1 percent higher, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.3 percent.

Investor jitters over whether the U.S. and China will be able to avert a new escalation in their trade war has made for choppy trading this week, pulling major indexes lower.

Investors are hoping that both sides can avoid a new round of tariffs scheduled to kick in Sunday on Chinese goods that include phones, laptops and other popular products.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.