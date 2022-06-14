UPS testing battery-powered scooter in congested cities

UPS is testing a new way to navigate through congested cities and get packages to your door.

UPS unveiled a battery-powered, four-wheeled scooter to move efficiently through busy cities while also reducing its carbon footprint.

It's a move toward the company trying to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

The pedal-powered vehicle has been dubbed the "eQuad" by the company.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The slimmed-down vehicle, is painted in the traditional UPS color scheme that the more traditional delivery trucks have, which have been known to upset motorists trying to get by parked trucks on narrow streets.

UPS BEATS PROFIT ESTIMATES AS IT RIDES E-COMMERCE BOOM

It's another move by the company to do its part for the environment, as it now has more than 1,000 electric vehicles and thousands more that aren't powered by traditional gas engines.

Residents in New York City may see them making their way around town when a test run is underway.

UPS TO BUY ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT TO BOOST PACKAGE DELIVERY SPEED IN SMALL, MEDIUM MARKETS

Like the Frank Sinatra song says, if they can make it there they can make it anywhere.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 174.25 +1.45 +0.84%

"New York is a complicated city, when we look at the density," said Nicole Pilet, the industrial engineering director for UPS. "So if we can have success here in the city, then we can see how we implement in other cities throughout the U.S."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

They are also being tested in several European cities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.