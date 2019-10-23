Expand / Collapse search
UPS CEO: Gearing up for 'busy' holiday shopping season

By FOXBusiness
UPS CEO David Abney is gearing up for a busy holiday season with more buildings and aircraft. He also said that the USMCA is a bright spot and weighed in on becoming the first FAA-approved drone delivery company.

UPS CEO David Abney told FOX Business that he is expecting a surge in volume during the holiday shopping season.

“We do believe it's going to be a busy holiday season,” he told Maria Bartiromo and he added that there will be four less workdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, which means there are fewer days for promotions.

Abney said the shipping giant is gearing up by adding 5 million additional square feet in buildings which would allow them to pump out 400,000 packages an hour. They also added 11 aircraft, he said, which helps with the shift from second day to next day delivery.

“We needed the additional lift,” Abney said.

