United flight returns midair after Bluetooth device name reportedly sparks security scare

A United Airlines flight bound for Spain returned to Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday night after a potential security concern prompted the aircraft to turn around over the Atlantic Ocean.

United Flight 236 departed Newark en route to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, but reversed course about 90 minutes into the trip and landed back in New Jersey later that evening.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told FOX Business there were 190 passengers and 12 crew members aboard the Boeing 767 aircraft.

"United flight 236 from Newark to Palma De Mallorca, Spain safely returned to Newark to address a potential security concern," the airline said in a statement. "The flight continued to Palma De Mallorca with a new crew."

UNITED FLIGHT CARRYING 221 PASSENGERS HITS POLE AND TRUCK ON APPROACH TO NEWARK

AirLive.net reported that the incident began after flight attendants instructed passengers to disable their Bluetooth connections. Passengers later said the crew repeatedly warned that the request came from United's operations center and that the flight could not continue unless the issue was resolved.

One passenger told the outlet that crew members made several announcements regarding a potential safety concern linked to a Bluetooth device and eventually issued a final warning before the aircraft changed course.

The warnings reportedly became increasingly urgent as crew members attempted to identify the source of the device. Passengers cited by the publication said flight attendants indicated the issue had been escalated and that the aircraft could be forced to return if the matter remained unresolved.

UNITED PILOT REPORTS MIDAIR DRONE SCARE NEAR AIRPORT DURING LANDING APPROACH

Air traffic control communications reviewed by AirLive.net indicated the aircraft returned to Newark after concerns arose about the name of a Bluetooth-enabled device visible to others onboard.

The outlet reported that the device's discoverable name included the word "bomb," which led to a security response and the flight's eventual return to Newark.

The flight crew ultimately decided to discontinue the trip and return to Newark rather than continue across the Atlantic with the issue unresolved, according to the report.

UNITED AIRLINES RAISING TICKET PRICES UP TO 20% AS FUEL COSTS SURGE AMID IRAN WAR

After the aircraft landed safely, law enforcement officers and security personnel met the plane. Passengers were removed while authorities conducted a security inspection.

Travelers were permitted to take only limited personal items with them as they exited the aircraft, according to the report. Passengers were later rescreened before boarding a replacement flight, while the aircraft and checked luggage underwent additional security screening.

Passengers were transported around the airport while security personnel inspected the aircraft, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

United has not publicly identified the passenger connected to the device or announced whether any charges or penalties are being considered.

FOX Business has reached out to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for additional information about the incident.