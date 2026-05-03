United flight carrying 221 passengers hits pole and truck on approach to Newark

A United Airlines international flight struck a light pole and tractor trailer while approaching Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday, injuring a truck driver on the ground, authorities said.

Flight 169, traveling from Venice, Italy to New Jersey, made contact with the pole during its descent at around 2 p.m., the airline and police told FOX Business. The plane landed safely and taxied to the gate. All 221 passengers and 10 crew members were unharmed.

"Upon its final approach into Newark International Airport, United flight 169 came into contact with a light pole," United said in a statement to FOX Business. "The aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate normally and no passengers or crew were injured."

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United said its maintenance teams are inspecting the aircraft for possible damage and conducting a full safety review. The crew members on board have been temporarily removed from service.

New Jersey State Police said troopers responded at around 1:58 p.m. near the New Jersey Turnpike.

A preliminary investigation found the plane’s landing gear and underside struck a pole and a tractor-trailer, sending the pole into a Jeep traveling on the roadway.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to New Jersey State Police.

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"The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available," New Jersey State Police told FOX Business.

Federal authorities have also launched investigations into the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the aircraft struck the pole at roughly 2 p.m. local time and said it is investigating.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) also opened a probe and said an investigator is expected to arrive in Newark on Monday.

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"The agency has directed United Airlines to secure and provide both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to support the investigation. A preliminary report outlining the facts and circumstances of the event is expected within 30 days," NTSB told FOX Business in an email.

The incident comes just days after a United pilot reported a possible drone encounter while approaching San Diego International Airport, according to air traffic audio.

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The FAA did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Bonny Chu contributed to this report.