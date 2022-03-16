Ukrainian Parliament member: China has opportunity to deliver 'decisive blow' to Russia

One Ukrainian parliament member told FOX Business that China has an opportunity to deliver a "decisive blow" to Russia if it were to oppose the country's actions in Ukraine.

Maryan Zablotskyy, a Ukrainian Parliament member, said that Russia would be unable to withstand any decisive actions from China against its economy.

"We are disappointed that such a huge country is neutral," Zablotskyy said. "Because all the restrictions that Russia currently faces today, the only way that they can get out of it is through China."

He added that if China presents a "decisive position" against Russia's actions, it could be a major blow the country.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $800 MILLION IN MILITARY AID FOR UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"If China had a decisive position, that could be a major and decisive blow to Russia," Zablotskyy said. "I think China is the only work around for sanctions impact for Russia. It’s the only place they can get cars, cellphones, industrial equipment in adequate quantities."

China has appeared to remain relatively neutral on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the country's close ties with Russia.

Zablotskyy also responded to President Biden's comments made Wednesday where he called Russian President Vladimir Putin, a "war criminal," stating that Putin is even worse.

"Putin is definitely a war criminal, and more than that he's a serial killer," Zablotskyy said.

Zablotskyy's comments come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United States Congress on Wednesday, stating that the US needs to "do more" to protect Ukraine.

META 'IDENTIFIED AND REMOVED' DEEPFAKE VIDEO OF ZELENSKYY BOWING TO RUSSIAN DEMANDS

"However, now it is true in the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more," Zelenskyy said.

"I'm addressing the President Biden," Zelenskyy said. "You, the leader of your nation, I wish you to be the leader of the world."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24, stating that "our confrontation with these [Ukrainian] forces is inevitable."

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs later said that Putin had launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report