Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Uber

Uber skids after reporting 6,000 sexual assault claims

'Doing the right thing means counting, confronting, and taking action to end sexual assault'

By FOXBusiness
close
Uber released a safety report which proactively addresses ride incidents and vows to improve in the future.video

Uber reports 3,000 sexual assaults during rides in 2018

Uber released a safety report which proactively addresses ride incidents and vows to improve in the future.

Uber shares were set to open lower Friday morning after the company disclosed thousands of reported sexual assaults during rides in 2017 and 2018.

Continue Reading Below

The early selling erased about $500 million of market value. Uber finished Thursday’s session with a market capitalization of $48.9 billion.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UBERUBER TECHNOLOGIES INC.28.65-0.41-1.41%

The report, released Thursday evening, showed passengers and drivers reported 5,981 instances of sexual assault out of 2.3 billion trips. No safety-related issues occurred in 99.9 percent of Uber trips, the company said.

UBER CEO: FLYING CARS COMING IN 2023

“Doing the right thing means counting, confronting, and taking action to end sexual assault,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted.

Last month, Uber reported its third-quarter loss narrowed to $1.2 billion, from $5.2 billion in the prior quarter. The company expects to reach full-year profitability in fiscal 2021.

Uber shares have tumbled 32 percent since they began trading on the Nasdaq on May 10.

FOX Business’ Thomas Barbari contributed to this report.