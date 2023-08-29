Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Hurricanes - Typhoons

Uber offers free rides to evacuation shelters during Hurricane Idalia

Uber says a promocode will eliminate the cost to shelters in certain counties

close
Hurricane Idalia, Joe Biden, Woke business video

The Big Money Show - Tuesday, August 29

Hurricane Idalia, Joe Biden, Woke business

Uber is offering free rides to storm shelters as Hurricane Idalia barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast.

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the ride-share company would waive the fee for individuals in need of transportation to the shelters.

Uber Ride

An Uber logo is seen on a car as it car drives through Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., July 27, 2018.  (REUTERS/Mike Segar / Reuters Photos)

The Governor said that individuals can use the promo code IDALIARELIEF in the Uber App that will eliminate the cost of rides to and from hurricane shelters in certain counties, up to $35 each way.

HURRICANE IDALIA TRAVEL IMPACTS TRACKER: AIRPORT CLOSURES, FLIGHT DELAYS INCREASING

The discount only applies for rides to shelters in Hernando, Hillsborough, Leon, Manatee and Pinellas counties. The promo code must be applied before requesting the ride for discount to apply, according to Uber.

Uber headquarters

Uber sign with child in the background. (REUTERS/David Swanson / Reuters Photos)

DISNEY PREPARES FOR INCOMING HURRICANE, DROPS CANCELATION FEES FOR GUESTS

Individuals in the effected counties can use it by:

  1. Open the Uber app
  2. Tap "Account" on the bottom right
  3. Tap "Wallet"
  4. Scroll down to "+ Add Promo Code"
  5. Enter code IDALIARELIEF
  6. Select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To find a participating shelter, visit the Florida Division of Emergency Management website.