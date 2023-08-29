Uber offers free rides to evacuation shelters during Hurricane Idalia

Uber is offering free rides to storm shelters as Hurricane Idalia barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast.

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the ride-share company would waive the fee for individuals in need of transportation to the shelters.

The Governor said that individuals can use the promo code IDALIARELIEF in the Uber App that will eliminate the cost of rides to and from hurricane shelters in certain counties, up to $35 each way.

The discount only applies for rides to shelters in Hernando, Hillsborough, Leon, Manatee and Pinellas counties. The promo code must be applied before requesting the ride for discount to apply, according to Uber.

Individuals in the effected counties can use it by:

Open the Uber app Tap "Account" on the bottom right Tap "Wallet" Scroll down to "+ Add Promo Code" Enter code IDALIARELIEF Select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters

To find a participating shelter, visit the Florida Division of Emergency Management website.