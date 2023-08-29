Disney prepares for incoming hurricane, drops cancellation fees for guests

As Hurricane Idalia marches closes to the coastline of Florida, Walt Disney World has begun preparation for the storm and has assured guests that they will receive a full refund in light of the severe weather.

In their latest update at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the theme park told guests that the resorts and popular parks are "currently operating under normal condition."

"We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members," the park announced in a statement.

The central Florida theme park said that their water park, Typhoon Lagoon, will be closed on Wednesday, August 30. The corporation's Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Garden Miniature Golf will also be closed on Wednesday.

The theme park also addressed guests that are either currently at a Walt Disney World Resort or if they have upcoming travel plans during the incoming category 2 hurricane. Disney World said that guests could receive a discounted rate to extend their stay through August 31.

Additionally, any Florida residents evacuating from the storm and first responders assisting in may be eligible for a 50% off hotel stay between August 29 and August 31. Evacuees are encouraged to call 407-W-DISNEY and first responders should call 407-828-3200 (option 3).

Idalia strengthened to a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds Tuesday afternoon as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency to 49 counties.

"You really got to go now. Now is the time," DeSantis said. "If you stay hunkered down tonight, it's going to be too nasty tomorrow morning to be able to do it."

Idalia is expected to strengthen more ahead of its landfall in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday morning.