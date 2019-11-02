Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

UAW president to take leave of absence amid corruption probe

By FOXBusiness
close
Toyota North America CEO Jim Lentz discusses the tentative agreement reached between General Motors and the United Automobile Workers as well as the strike’s impact on GM’s business.video

US economy is ‘the big winner’ in UAW-GM deal: Toyota North America CEO

Toyota North America CEO Jim Lentz discusses the tentative agreement reached between General Motors and the United Automobile Workers as well as the strike’s impact on GM’s business.

United Auto Workers President Gary Jones will take a leave of absence effective Sunday amid an escalating federal corruption probe into one of the country's most powerful unions.

Continue Reading Below

“The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future," Jones said in a statement. "I do not want anything to distract from the mission. I want to do what’s best for the members of this great union."

The labor group has been plagued by allegations of embezzlement amid high-stakes negotiations with General Motors and Ford.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 