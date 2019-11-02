UAW president to take leave of absence amid corruption probe

United Auto Workers President Gary Jones will take a leave of absence effective Sunday amid an escalating federal corruption probe into one of the country's most powerful unions.

“The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future," Jones said in a statement. "I do not want anything to distract from the mission. I want to do what’s best for the members of this great union."

The labor group has been plagued by allegations of embezzlement amid high-stakes negotiations with General Motors and Ford.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.