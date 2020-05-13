As coronavirus rattles industry, Tyson Foods may slash beef prices 20-30%

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Tyson Foods Inc. is cutting prices on some beef products for retailers even as the coronavirus pandemic has temporarily shuttered some meat processing plants and threatened to disrupt supply chains.

The discounts will vary, but they could be as much as 20-30 percent, a Tyson spokesperson told FOX Business Wednesday.

HUNDREDS MORE WORKERS TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Tyson is discounting the items for the rest of this week “in appreciation of the support of our customers,” the spokesperson said. The discounts are also intended to help cattle producers and other segments of the company’s supply chain by working through a backlog of cattle.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSN TYSON FOODS INC. 58.12 -1.96 -3.26%

US MEAT EXPORTS SURGE AS INDUSTRY STRUGGLES TO MEET DEMAND

“We’re doing this because we want to help keep beef on family tables across our nation, especially as our beef plants return from reduced levels of production,” they said.

The discounted foods include items like chuck and round roasts, plus various ground beef products, according to Tyson.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

News of the discounts was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Tyson process about a fifth of all U.S. beef, according to the report.

Several Tyson facilities have been among the meat and poultry plants affected by the coronavirus. COVID-19 cases have been reported in workers at 115 plants in 19 states, according to a recent CDC report.

“The ongoing pandemic has disrupted the food system,” the Tyson spokesperson said. “It’s created challenges for our operations, many of our customers, and consumers. These are unprecedented times, and although they have been difficult, Tyson believes that the future is bright.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS