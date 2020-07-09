Trump's envisions beating coronavirus and rebuilding economy in potential second term

President Trump laid out a vision for a potential second term Thursday that includes getting past the coronavirus pandemic and rebuilding America’s economy.

Continue Reading Below

“First of all, we’re going to defeat the invisible enemy. And we’re well on our way. Again, as I told you, the mortality rate is ten-fold down,” Trump told FOX News' Sean Hannity in a phone interview.

The United States reported a single-day record increase of 60,565 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the second day in a row that cases have risen by at least 60,000, according to a Reuters analysis. America has more than 3.1 million confirmed cases and more than 133,000 deaths, with infections increasing in 41 out of 50 states.

The mortality rate for COVID-19 has fallen recently, but Dr. Anthony Facui warned Tuesday that it is "a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death." Trump said Thursday that Fauci has "made a lot of mistakes."

OVER 1.3M AMERICANS FILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENT AID LAST WEEK AS LAYOFFS START TO PLATEAU

After defeating coronavirus, President Trump said he will start focusing on the economy again.

“We’re going to rebuild the economy. We’re going to bring back jobs from all these foreign lands that have stolen our jobs on horrible trade deals. We’re going to continue to make great trade deals,” Trump told Hannity Thursday.

The American economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 1.3 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to data released by the Labor Department Thursday morning. Job losses since the shutdown began are nearing 50 million, which is almost a third of America’s workforce.

President Trump did sign two trade deals at the beginning of the year right before the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The new United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which replaced NAFTA, just took effect last week after being signed by Trump in January. The President welcomed Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the White House Wednesday to celebrate the occasion.

President Trump also signed “Phase One” of the U.S.-China trade deal in January, but it has been in peril since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 40 American business groups, led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, sent a letter to U.S. and Chinese officials this week, urging them to “redouble efforts to implement all aspects of the Agreement.”

TRUMP ADDRESSING PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICES, WILL SIGN EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Despite all the uncertainty, the President struck a confident tone about the next few months leading up to the election.

"The economy is starting to really do great. We're going to have a great third quarter. We're going to have a great fourth quarter," said Trump.."And next year is going to be the best, I think is going to be one of the best years we've ever had."

President Trump also said he would focus on rebuilding the military, protecting the second amendment, lowering prescription drug prices, implementing school choice, and nominating more judges in a potential second term.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.