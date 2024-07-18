Trump, Vance GOP ticket to push U.S. economic revival

America's CEOs expressed shock after the assassination attempt of former President Trump.

Despite the heinous act, Trump pulled it together to attend the Republican National Convention, outlining his plans for the country if re-elected. He also selected JD Vance as his running mate.

VP pick Vance has an impressive resume. He's a U.S. Marine, a former Silicon Valley exec and has a bestseller that becae a Netflix special.

Outside the RNC, Federal Reserve Chairman Jereoe Powell delivered some optimistic news to Wall Street as Trump weighed in on whether he'd keep the central bank leader in his role if he wins the White House.

Trump also made it clear who shouldn't stay in his current role — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain.

Stocks ended mixed for the week amid a slew of corporate earnings and mixed economic data.

Milwaukee celebrated all week as the RNC poured millions into the city and Trump looked for a payback come November.

OUTRAGE: Corporate leaders, both friends and foes of former President Trump, reacted with shock over the attempt on his life. Meta CEO even described the former president's reaction after surviving as "badass".

BIG CHANGES: Despite being shot, Trump made his highly anticipated speech at the RNC, outlining big changes he'll bring to the country and the economy should he be re-elected, including dealing with "nightmare inflation".

MEET JD VANCE: Trump's pick for vice president is well rounded. He served in the U.S. Marines, worked in Silicon Valley with the likes of Peter Thiel and wrote a bestseller that turned into a Netflix special.

WHERE DOES VANCE STAND ON TAXES?: Taxes, at the corporate and main street level, will be a top election issue. See where Vance stands.

RATE CUT HINT: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a hint as to when his long awaited rate cutting cycle may begin.

FIRED OR HIRED?: Meanwhile, Trump also gave hints about whether he would keep Powell in his current role if he takes the White House.

YOU'RE FIRED!: Trump, during his speech to the RNC Thursday, made it clear who he'd fire if it were up to him, a top union leader.

STOCKS END MIXED: U.S. stocks ended the week mixed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up fractionally, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped. Still, stocks are hovering just shy of record all-time highs. Bitcoin jumped to nearly $67,000 on Friday. Trump will hold a private fundraiser at an upcoming Bitcoin conference, and the tickets are well into the six-figures.

IN THE MONEY: The RNC brought the city of Milwaukee a windfall of millions, and former President Trump is hoping for a payback in November.

