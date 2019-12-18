Trump adviser hints at next big trade deal

President Trump just wrapped up two huge trade agreements that will bring hundreds of thousands of jobs to America, and now his administration is setting its sights on another one.

“I like to joke, India is the maharajah of tariffs,” Peter Navarro, director of the office of trade and manufacturing policy and assistant to the president, told FOX Business’ Maria Baritromo exclusively. “They literally have the highest tariffs in the world of any large country.”

Navarro said Trump is a "big fan of the Reciprocal Trade Act," which would allow the U.S. to charge higher tariffs if a country, in this case India, won’t lower theirs. Navarro said that a study he completed found that "90 percent of the time India charges us higher tariffs than we charge them."

Trump has already completed trade agreements with China, Mexico, Canada, South Korea and Japan.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.