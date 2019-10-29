Trump: Federal Reserve holding economy back

President Trump again blamed the Federal Reserve for holding back the economy, saying the U.S. has "unlimited potential."

"The Fed doesn't have a clue," Trump tweeted Tuesday.

He was responding to a FOX Business "Varney & Co." segment that discussed negative central bank interest rates in Europe and Japan.

Trump said U.S. central bank officials should follow their lead.

"The Fed doesn't have a clue! We have unlimited potential, only held back by the Federal Reserve. But we are winning anyway!"

The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee kicked off two days of meetings Tuesday morning, the bank's seventh policy meeting of 2019, where observers expect policymakers to decide to lower the Federal Funds target rate by 25 basis points, to a range of 1.50 percent to 1.75 percent.