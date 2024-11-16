Trump builds team with energy, government efficiency picks; bitcoin soars
BUILDING TEAM TRUMP: President-elect Trump named his fracking-friendly energy secretary pick, Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright Saturday…continue reading here. He joins Department of Health and Human Services pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the co-heads of DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who are promising to trim trillions in government waste…continue reading here.
WASTE MANAGEMENT: U.S. investors have two regulators, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Does Wall Street need both? continue reading here.
VIDEO: Gary Cohn, former Goldman Sachs executive and former deputy director of the National Economic Council, weighs in on how DOGE could work.
WHITE HOUSE, POST ELECTION LATEST
LOCKED HORNS: FOX Business was first to report that two of the president-elect's close confidantes are vying for the top role in Treasury…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Trump donor Scott Bessent in lead for Treasury.
NO GO: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon won't be part of team Trump, squashing rumors after Trump makes the announcement…continue reading here.
STOCKS SLIP: U.S. stocks fell on Friday, capping a losing week, as all three of the major averages pulled back from record highs fueled by Trump's White House win…more on the markets here.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|43444.99
|-305.87
|-0.70%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|5870.62
|-78.55
|-1.32%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|18680.120875
|-427.53
|-2.24%
The selloff was less about the incoming administration and more about the latest from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Even with the pullback in equities, Trump is getting an economy with "momentum" says BlackRock's Rick Rieder.
THE ETF REPORT: FOXBUSINESS.COM
RECORD CLIMB: Bitcoin briefly touched $93,000, a new all-time high, before pulling back this week as investors ready for a pro-crypto president…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Why Bitcoin can keep climbing.
PERSONAL FINANCE TIPS & TRICKS
