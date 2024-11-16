Trump builds team with energy, government efficiency picks; bitcoin soars

In this special edition of the FOX Business Rundown Newsletter, we look at the week's biggest stories coming out of the election.

- President-elect Trump builds team

- Energy, DOGE, Health lead the picks

- Treasury secretary in limbo

- JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon not a contender for a cabinet post

- Stocks take cues from the Federal Reserve vs. President-elect Trump

- Bitcoin lands in record territory

BUILDING TEAM TRUMP: President-elect Trump named his fracking-friendly energy secretary pick, Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright Saturday…continue reading here. He joins Department of Health and Human Services pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the co-heads of DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who are promising to trim trillions in government waste…continue reading here.

WASTE MANAGEMENT: U.S. investors have two regulators, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Does Wall Street need both? continue reading here.

VIDEO: Gary Cohn, former Goldman Sachs executive and former deputy director of the National Economic Council, weighs in on how DOGE could work.

WHITE HOUSE, POST ELECTION LATEST

LOCKED HORNS: FOX Business was first to report that two of the president-elect's close confidantes are vying for the top role in Treasury…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Trump donor Scott Bessent in lead for Treasury.

NO GO: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon won't be part of team Trump, squashing rumors after Trump makes the announcement…continue reading here.

STOCKS SLIP: U.S. stocks fell on Friday, capping a losing week, as all three of the major averages pulled back from record highs fueled by Trump's White House win…more on the markets here.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 43444.99 -305.87 -0.70% SP500 S&P 500 5870.62 -78.55 -1.32% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 18680.120875 -427.53 -2.24%

The selloff was less about the incoming administration and more about the latest from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Even with the pullback in equities, Trump is getting an economy with "momentum" says BlackRock's Rick Rieder.

THE ETF REPORT: FOXBUSINESS.COM

RECORD CLIMB: Bitcoin briefly touched $93,000, a new all-time high, before pulling back this week as investors ready for a pro-crypto president…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Why Bitcoin can keep climbing.

PERSONAL FINANCE TIPS & TRICKS

