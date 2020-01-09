Subaru recalls nearly half a million vehicles over dangerous air bag inflators

Japanese automaker Subaru issued a recall on roughly 500,000 of its vehicles over Takata-made air bag inflators being used as temporary fixes on Wednesday.

The recalls cover vehicles from the 2003 through 2014 model years, including certain Forester, Baja, Impreza, WRX, Legacy and Outback models. Also covered is the 2005 and 2006 Saab 9-2x made by Subaru for General Motors.

"This recall only relates to the passenger-side front airbag in certain Subaru vehicles and does not affect our driver-side front airbags, which were not equipped with a Takata inflator," Subaru wrote on Wednesday. "Therefore, if your vehicle requires a recall service, we recommend that occupants not use the front passenger seat until the repair is performed."

Subaru drivers can use the company's VIN Search Tool to find out if their vehicle is affected.

Subaru's recall comes shortly after Takata recalled 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.

The recall is the last one the bankrupt company agreed to in a 2015 settlement with the U.S. safety regulators. It could bring to a close the largest series of recalls in U.S. history.

The 10 million inflators are part of the approximately 70 million in the U.S. that Takata was to recall as part of the agreement with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Vehicles made by Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are affected.

Automakers will determine what models are affected and launch their own recalls.

At least 25 people have been killed worldwide and hundreds injured by Takata inflators. About 100 million inflators are being recalled across the globe.

FOX Business' inquiry to Subaru was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.