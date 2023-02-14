Expand / Collapse search
Toyota founder's son, helped create a global brand, dead at 97

Shoichiro Toyoda helped set up manufacturing facilities in North America, with first vehicle coming out of Freemont, California in 1984

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 14

Shoichiro Toyoda, the son of Toyota's founder, has died at 97.

Toyoda was the driving force behind the company’s expansion into international markets.

Toyoda, the company's honorary chairman, died Tuesday of heart failure, according to a Toyota Motor statement.

Shoichiro Toyoda helped direct Toyota’s transformation into a global automaker as the automaker's president, especially in the vital U.S. market.

NEW TOYOTA CHIEF SAYS HE WILL ACCELERATE SHIFT IN EV STRATEGY

Shoichiro Toyoda in the drivers seat

Shoichiro Toyoda, the son of Toyota Motor Corp founder and father of current chief executive Akio Toyoda, died on Tuesday of heart failure, the company said. He was 97. (Susumu Toshiyuki / Reuters Photos)

It has so far been a year of changes for the automaker.

Shoichiro was the father of Akio Toyoda, who recently announced he was stepping down as president and chief executive to become its chairman. 

Koji Sato is set to become chief executive in April.

Shoichiro was the eldest son of Kiichiro Toyoda, who founded Toyota in 1937.

Shoichiro Toyoda

Indiana Gov. Frank O'Bannon and Toyota Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda, right, pose in front of the new Tundra full-sized pickup truck to be produced at the new plant near Princeton in southwest Indiana.  ((AP Photo/Chuck Robinson, File) / AP Newsroom)

TOYOTA CUTS OUTPUT TARGET AMID CHIP CRUNCH AS PROFIT TUMBLES 25%

With his brother Tatsuro, Shoichiro Toyoda helped pave the way for Toyota to set up manufacturing facilities in North America. 

Shoichiro Toyoda was inducted into the U.S. Automotive Hall of Fame in 2007, honored for his achievements in cementing "Toyota’s reputation as one of the most recognized and celebrated auto manufacturers in the world."

Shoichiro Toyoda

Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda, center, then honorary chairman of Toyota with his translator Ms. Morita, left, speaks to a classroom at St. Bartholomew School Monday, April 4, 2011, in Louisville, Ky. ((AP Photo/Brian Bohannon, File) / AP Newsroom)

TOYOTA INVESTING $5.6B IN US, JAPAN EV BATTERY PRODUCTION

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 142.68 -1.17 -0.81%

Today, "The Toyota Way," a production method that empowers each worker for quality control, is viewed as the best in the auto industry. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.