Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Boeing

Timing of Boeing 737 Iran crash 'very suspicious,' pilot says

Flight data from Ukrainian International Boeing 737 jet shows 'everything appears to be normal'

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News correspondent Dan Springer and pilot and aviation analyst Kyle Bailey discuss speculations circulating around the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran.video

Timing on Boeing crash in Iran raises questions 

Fox News correspondent Dan Springer and pilot and aviation analyst Kyle Bailey discuss speculations circulating around the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran.

The cause of the deadly Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 jet crash remains a mystery, but one pilot and aviation analyst believes the timing of the accident is “very suspicious.”

Continue Reading Below

The flight burst into flames shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 on board early Wednesday just hours after Iran fired missiles at U.S. air bases in Iraq. Both black boxes were found, but many questions are being raised because Iran is refusing to hand them over to Boeing. Iranian officials blamed mechanical issues as the cause of the problem, while Ukraine initially agreed but has since backed away.

HORRIFIC BOEING 737 CRASH IN TEHRAN RAISES QUESTIONS, SUSPICIONS

The Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed just 6 miles from Tehran airport. Flight tracker data shows it climbed to about 8,000 feet before losing all contact.

Kyle Bailey told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto that “everything” appeared to be “normal.”

“The plane climbed at a normal set rate. The speed appeared normal,” he said, adding that in crashes you’ll see altitude and airspeed fluctuations “like crazy.”

DELTA DOESN'T FLY OVER THE MIDDLE EAST. HERE'S WHY

Bailey also noted that the aircraft has the ability to “climb normally” with one engine and the pilot should have “had time to contact air traffic control” or “make some kind of distress call” before losing contact.

A forensic investigator works at the scene of a Ukrainian plane crash as bodies of the victims are collected in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The U.S. State Department issued a statement on the black box saying, “The United States will continue to follow this incident closely and stands prepared to offer Ukraine all possible assistance. The United States calls for complete cooperation with any investigation into the cause of the crash.”

Iran is responsible for investigating the crash, according to international rules.

The Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Iran, killing everyone on board, but Iran refuses to give the plane’s black box to Boeing. FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis with more.Video

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Boeing says it is ready to assist “in any way needed.”

“This is a tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families,” the airliner said in a statement. “We are in contact with our airline customers and stand by them in this difficult time. We are ready to assist in any way needed.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS