These states have the highest gas prices

A record number of Americans are expected to hit the road this Independence Day, but some may be faced with higher prices at the pump than others.

Gas prices are up about 60 cents from last year, and consumers are seeing the highest average Independence Day holiday prices in four years.

The national average this July 4 is $2.86 per gallon, according to AAA. However, travelers on the West Coast could see prices well above that.

In California, drivers will pay $3.66 per gallon on Wednesday. In Washington, prices are only slightly lower, at $3.43 per gallon. Meanwhile, gas in Oregon is averaging $3.32 per gallon.

The highest price in any state, however, is in Hawaii, where the average price per gallon is about $3.74. In Alaska, prices are hovering around $3.41.

On the other hand, drivers in Alabama and South Carolina will see prices under the national average, at $2.53 per gallon. In Mississippi prices are around $2.54 per gallon, while the average in Louisiana is $2.57.

While the national average this July 4 is the highest in four years, prices are still 11 cents lower than what drivers paid on Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA, 46.9 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home this July 4, which is the highest amount in at least 18 years.