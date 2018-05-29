These Chick-Fil-A workers will be making $18 per hour

The owner of a California Chick-Fil-A on Monday hiked some employee’s hourly wages $18 and is offering other benefits.

According to KXTV, current employees working as “hospitality professionals” making $12.50 to $13 per hour will see a wage increase to $17 to $18 per hour. Also, all employees will get paid sick leave and supervisors will get paid time off.

Eric Mason, the owner of the Chick-Fil-A in Sacramento told KXTV, "We're looking for people trying to raise families, improve their lifestyle. The people (are) the real key component to successful businesses. We're looking for people who are looking for long-term opportunity."