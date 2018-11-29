Texas A&M engineering experts to advise Pantex nuclear plant

The Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station will provide technical advice and workforce training at the nation's top site for assembly, disassembly and maintenance of nuclear weapons.

The Texas A&M University System on Thursday announced the agreement with the Pantex Plant near Amarillo.

Consolidated Nuclear Security manages and operates Pantex, which has nearly 4,000 workers. Texas A&M University System regents in April authorized the engineering state agency to sublease up to 16,000 square feet (1486.44 sq. meters) of space at the adjacent John C. Drummond Center.

Chancellor John Sharp says it's a natural extension of the System's commitment to the nuclear weapons industry. The System is a partner with Triad National Security, which manages and operates the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.