Tesla's second quarter deliveries better than expected

Tesla's shares are down over 10% this year

Stifel managing director Stephen Gengaro says there are 'multiple layers' to Tesla and its stock valuation. video

Tesla is still 'well out in front' of its EV market competitors: Stephen Gengaro

Tesla delivered more of its electric vehicles than expected in the second quarter.

The company, run by Elon Musk, said Tuesday it completed 443,956 vehicle deliveries during the quarter. That marked a nearly 4.8% decline year-over-year.

Still, the numbers topped the 438,019 deliveries LSEG analysts had predicted ahead of the release.

 Tesla shares rose after the release. 

TSLA TESLA INC. 209.86 +11.98 +6.05%

Tesla’s vehicle production, meanwhile, came in at 410,831 for the quarter.

Tesla shares are down about 11% for the year, earnings will be released on July 23, the company announced. 

