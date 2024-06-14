Musk dishes on talks with Trump during Tesla shareholder meeting

Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed his relationship with former President Trump during the electric vehicle giant's shareholder meeting on Thursday, confirming that the pair have had conversations and revealing some of what they have discussed.

"He does call me out of the blue for no reason," Musk said of Trump. "I don't know why, but he does."

Musk said that Trump is "very nice when he calls," and he recalled telling the former president that EVs are "pretty good for the future" and that "America's the leader in electric cars."

Musk went on to say that a lot of Trump's friends now own Teslas and love them. He added that Trump is "a huge fan of the Cybertruck."

The tech billionaire's confirmation that he and Trump have had talks comes after The Wall Street Journal reported last month on what it called the pair's "growing alliance."

Citing people familiar, the Journal said Trump is considering offering Musk an advisory role in the White House if Trump reclaims the presidency in this fall's election. Musk did not address that claim.

Also on Thursday, Tesla shareholders voted to reinstate Musk's $56 billion pay package that had been voided by a Delaware judge, and to change the company's state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas.

