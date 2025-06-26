Tesla's newly launched robotaxi service experiences driving issues, traffic problems: report

Riders have reportedly documented multiple incidents of driving issues with Tesla's new robotaxi service, which the automaker rolled out earlier this week in Austin, Texas, with a small fleet of self-driving vehicles.

Videos taken this week by passengers showed Tesla robotaxis – which are Model Y vehicles with advanced software – braking suddenly, speeding, conducting improper drop-offs, entering the wrong lane and driving over a curb, according to Reuters.

TESLA STOCK SOARS FOLLOWING AUSTIN AI ROBOTAXI EVENT

One video showed a robotaxi driving into a lane intended for oncoming traffic for six seconds. In another incident, a vehicle was seen braking suddenly for no apparent reason, leading the passenger to jerk forward and their belongings to fall on the floor, Reuters reported.

Austin's autonomous vehicle incident dashboard, which tracks safety incidents involving autonomous vehicles in the city, also shows the robotaxi service had its first reported "safety concern" this week.

MUSK UNVEILS ROBOTAXI, UNSUPERVISED FULL SELF-DRIVING FUTURE: 'THAT'S WHAT WE WANT'

The reported incident, which occurred the same day Tesla rolled out its self-driving taxis in the city, said one of the robotaxi vehicles was seen braking abruptly as it passed police vehicles that were not in its driving path, a spokesperson for the city of Austin told FOX Business in an email.

"This is awfully early to have a bunch of videos of erratic and poor driving," Philip Koopman, a Carnegie Mellon University computer-engineering professor and autonomous-technology expert, told Reuters. "I was not expecting as many videos of problematic driving on the very first day."

AMAZON'S ZOOX RECALLS ROBOTAXI FOR SOFTWARE UPDATE AFTER LAS VEGAS CRASH

On Sunday, Tesla launched a trial group in Austin of about 10 to 20 self-driving robotaxis, marking the first time the company's cars carried paying riders without human drivers. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on X the launch began with customers paying a $4.20 flat fee.

Musk has previously said Tesla would roll out the robotaxi service to other cities in the U.S. later this year, predicting that millions of Teslas would be operating autonomously by the second half of 2026, according to Reuters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.