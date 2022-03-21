Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla's Giga Berlin a big win for investors

CEO Elon Musk is set to attend the factory's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday

close
Michele Schneider and Ken Mahoney react to Biden discussing electric vehicles in his State of the Union address on 'Making Money.' video

The way to buy Tesla is on the dip: Ken Mahoney

Michele Schneider and Ken Mahoney react to Biden discussing electric vehicles in his State of the Union address on 'Making Money.'

Tesla's Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany, is set to officially open this week, in what is a significant milestone for the electric vehicle maker's expansion in Europe – and a major win for its investors.

Tesla Berlin

20 March 2022, Brandenburg, Grünheide: The new Tesla Gigafactory Berlin Brandenburg plant (aerial view with a drone). (Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images) ((Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 905.39 +33.79 +3.88%

CEO Elon Musk and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are both expected to attend the Giga Berlin ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, when the company will present dozens of customers with their new Model Y vehicles. 

ELON MUSK WORKING ON TESLA MASTER PLAN PART 3

The long-awaited manufacturing facility first announced by Musk in 2019 has faced a number of setbacks, largely from the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges in achieving construction permits from local authorities. 

The State Office for the Environment in Brandenburg finally granted conditional approval earlier this month for the plant to begin commercial production of up to 500,000 vehicles per year.

Tesla Berlin

Tesla vehicles at the Tesla Inc. Gigafactory in Gruenheide, Germany, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Tesla, which secured approval for the factory outside Berlin early this month, said it expected to obtain an operating license within a matter of weeks (Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

PARIS TAXI DRIVER FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST TESLA AFTER FATAL CRASH

"The red tape and headaches seen around the delays/disputes opening up this flagship European factory has been frustrating for investors to watch unfold as many on the Street were doubting if Giga Berlin ever actually would open," wrote Wedbush Securities analysts Daniel Ives and John Katsingris wrote in a report this week. "We cannot stress the production importance of Giga Berlin to the overall success of Tesla's footprint in Europe and globally."

Musk suggested on Twitter he might even dance at the celebration.

"While supply chain issues were a major drag on overall unit growth for Tesla in 2021, we believe over the coming year this dynamic will significantly moderate with potentially 1.5 million+ units now within reach annually for 2022," Ives and Katsingris wrote.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"While China will be a key growth driver, we believe demand is rapidly building for Tesla's Model Y in the US and Europe with 2022 so far looking like another ‘breakout year’ for Tesla and the EV industry," they added.