Elon Musk working on Tesla Master Plan Part 3

In a twist for a company known to miss its deadlines, Tesla's next master plan released a few years earlier than expected.

Elon Musk has announced via Twitter that he is "Working on Master Plan Part 3."

Tesla's first master plan was published in 2006 and the second in 2016, suggesting the next wouldn't come until 2026.

The original laid out the four goals of the company's initial vision:

1. Build sports car

2. Use that money to build an affordable car

3. Use that money to build an even more affordable car

4. While doing above, also provide zero emission electric power generation options

Tesla went on to launch the $109,000 Roadster sports car in 2008, the $60,000 Model S in 2012, and announced a $35,000 Model 3 in 2017, but didn't get around to delivering any of the compact sedans at that price point until 2019. It also acquired the Solar City home energy company in 2016, the same year Musk published the Tesla Master Plan, Part Deux, which said it aimed to:

1. Create stunning solar roofs with seamlessly integrated battery storage

2. Expand the electric vehicle product line to address all major segments

3. Develop a self-driving capability that is 10X safer than manual via massive fleet learning

4. Enable your car to make money for you when you aren't using it

Tesla now offers roofs with Tesla Powerwall batteries starting at approximately $50,000 and has expanded its lineup with the Model Y compact crossover, but won't be adding any more vehicles until at least 2023.

The Cybertruck pickup is next on the list and there are no current plans for a more affordable vehicle than the Model 3, which now starts at $48,190. It also builds large scale Megapack energy storage systems for power grids.

Musk said during Tesla's earnings call in January that he would be "shocked" if the automaker's in-development Full Self-Driving system is not safer than a human by the end of 2022, but has not set a new date for the establishment of a money-generating autonomous robotaxi service that owners will be able to participate in, which he once said would be active by the end of 2019.

Full Self-Driving is not yet a fully-autonomous system and both it and Tesla's less capable Autopilot feature have come under increased scrutiny from government safety regulators in recent months.

Musk didn't say exactly when the new plan will be posted or elaborate on what will be in it, but Tweeted: "Working hard to make useful products & services for your fellow humans is deeply morally good."

Among the potentially useful products Tesla has added to its pipeline is the Tesla Bot humanoid robot for manual labor, which was previewed last August with a static model and a dancer dressed in a skintight suit.