Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Tesla to recall nearly 55,000 Model X vehicles over brake fluid detection issue

Tesla has released an over-the-air software update free of charge to customers

close
Constellation Research founder R 'Ray' Wang discusses Elon Musk's success at Tesla and the possibility of a SpaceX IPO on 'Varney & Co.' video

Tesla's factories are at least 20 years ahead of the Big Three automakers: R 'Ray' Wang

Constellation Research founder R 'Ray' Wang discusses Elon Musk's success at Tesla and the possibility of a SpaceX IPO on 'Varney & Co.'

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday said that Tesla will recall 54,676 Model X vehicles built from 2021 to 2023 because the vehicle controller may fail to detect low brake fluid and will not display a warning light.

The safety administration says the Tesla vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 135, "Light Vehicle Brake Systems."

ELON MUSK'S TESLA CYBERTRUCK: 5 FAST FACTS

Low brake fluid levels not indicated to the customer may impact braking performance and increase the risk of a collision, according to NHTSA. 

Tesla

Visitors look at a Tesla Model X during a press preview of the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show at the KINTEX exhibition hall in South Korea on March 30, 2023. (Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images / Getty Images)

As of Oct. 10, Tesla has not reported any incidents of crashes, injuries or fatalities associated with this issue.

FORD RECALLING MORE THAN 238K EXPLORERS OVER DRIVESHAFT ISSUES

The EV maker has released an over-the-air software update free of charge to customers, while owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Dec. 12.

NHTSA said the issue was detected on Sept. 19 of this year, when several Model X vehicles in production failed to display a visual indicator for low brake fluid.   

TSLA

In an aerial view, brand-new Tesla cars sit in a parking lot at the Tesla factory on Oct. 19, 2022, in Fremont, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

On Aug. 3, the safety regulator opened an investigation into 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles on reports of an inability to steer and loss of power steering.

In July, Tesla issued a voluntary recall of certain Model S and Model X vehicles to "inspect and ensure both first-row seat belts are properly connected to their respective pretensioner anchors." 

MICROSOFT'S LINKEDIN LAYING OFF NEARLY 700 WORKERS

The manufacturer’s voluntary recall impacted nearly 16,000 vehicles and followed an NHTSA-launched probe into complaints from two Tesla owners that the front belts were not sufficiently connected at the factory.

Tesla

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.