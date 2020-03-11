Tesla exploring locations for Cybertruck factory

Tesla is looking for real estate to be used to build a new factory.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced that on Tuesday through a tweet.

The goal is to build a new factory to manufacture Tesla's electric pickup truck.

Tesla unveiled its highly anticipated electric pickup truck in November, but the grand reveal didn’t go exactly as planned.

Musk claimed that the Cybertruck, which is made of stainless steel, was bulletproof. The four-door six-seat giant trapezoid-like body sits above massive black wheels and won’t scratch and dent. The windows were also made from armored glass.

But Musk was embarrassed after a little snag. During a demonstration, Tesla’s design lead chucked metal balls at the windows and shattered the glass.

The truck's price starts at $39,900 and is expected to go into production in late 2021.

Tesla has said that its Model Y SUV cold be delivered by the end of this month.