Target shares hit three-year low, JPMorgan downgrades stock

Target shares took another leg down on Thursday as more troubles mount for the retailer.

Shares, nearing a three-year low, are on pace for the longest losing streak in 23-years, and headed for a 10th straight session of losses, approaching a three-year low of $126.75.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 130.24 -0.72 -0.55%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target stock on Thursday from "overweight" to "neutral," with analysts citing the possibility of a decline in sales due to consumers pulling back spending amid persistent inflation.

This comes as the retailer struggles with the backlash from its Pride merchandising marketing campaign which offered merchandise that included female-style swimsuits that have the option to "tuck" male genitalia. Other products were labeled as "Thoughtfully fit on multiple body types and gender expressions," a "Gender Fluid" mug and a variety of adult clothing with slogans such as "Super Queer" among other items.

As Fox News Digital previously reported, the retailer saw backlash in certain stores, prompting it to remove some merchandise.

"For more than a decade, Target has offered an assortment of products aimed at celebrating Pride Month," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Since introducing this year’s collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior. Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year."

