Target facing retribution at home for rolling back DEI initiatives

Target's decision to scale back its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs is being met with backlash from the LGBTQ+ community on the Minneapolis-headquartered retailer's home turf.

Target announced Friday that it will implement some changes to its "Belonging at the Bullseye" strategy, including ending its three-year DEI goals and ending its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiatives in 2025, as planned.

Then over the weekend, organizers of the Twin Cities Pride Festival — of which Target has been a longtime sponsor — said the retailer is no longer welcome.

Andi Otto, Twin Cities Pride executive director, told MPR News that he made the decision to boot Target from any involvement in this year's festivities due to their rolling back their DEI initiatives.

"In the current climate that we are having to live in as a community, I made the decision that it would not be in the best interest of our community to have Target’s presence at Pride or the parade this year," Otto told the outlet.

Twin Cities Pride also announced on social media that it had "made the bold decision to part ways with Target as a sponsor," noting that the "choice means losing $50,000 in funding."

A fundraiser posted by the group had earned nearly $28,000 of its $50,000 goal as of this writing.

Target did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on Twin City Pride's decision.

Target announced the rollback of its DEI programs following President Donald Trump's executive order to review such initiatives. The move adds Target to a growing list of companies scaling back or eliminating their DEI efforts as these programs come under increased scrutiny.

A slew of companies, including Amazon, Lowe's, Meta, McDonald's, American Airlines and Boeing, have pulled back on their DEI programs over the past year amid pressure.

However, some companies, such as Costco, have resisted activist pressure, publicly reaffirming their commitment to maintaining DEI policies.