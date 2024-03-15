Expand / Collapse search
Target bringing express self-checkout to stores

Target's express self-checkout lines are limited to 10 items or fewer

Target shoppers run to get their hands on a special Valentine's Day edition of a special 40-ounce Stanley tumbler in Arizona. (Credit: @victoria_robino_26/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX) video

Shoppers rush to grab Stanley Valentine's cups at Target

Target shoppers run to get their hands on a special Valentine's Day edition of a special 40-ounce Stanley tumbler in Arizona. (Credit: @victoria_robino_26/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)

The self-checkout experience at Target is about to change.

Target shoppers will see most of the retailer’s nearly 2,000 stores across the country start using an "express self-checkout" format on Sunday.

Customers who want to use the "express self-checkout" must have 10 or fewer items, Target said.

Target self-checkout

Customers use self-checkout at a Target store in Queens, New York. ( Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The retailer said the nationwide change aims to "make our checkout experience even more enjoyable" and draws from guest feedback.

In the fall, about 200 Target stores began using the 10-item "express self-checkout" as part of a pilot test. Those stores saw significantly faster self-checkout speeds, according to the retailer.

"By having the option to pick self-checkout for a quick trip, or a traditional, staffed lane when their cart is full, guests who were surveyed told us the overall checkout experience was better, too," Target said.

Target self-checkout register

A customer at the self-checkout of a Target store in the Queens borough of New York on May 16, 2023. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company will let individual stores decide what hours they will offer self-checkout but said it "will be available during the busiest shopping times."

Target also announced on Thursday that stores will increase the number of full-service, staffed registers available.

Target shopper

Shoppers wait in line for checkout at a Target store on Black Friday in Chicago on Nov. 25, 2022. ( Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Then-COO John Mulligan told analysts and investors in November that Target has "been focused on the front of store experience with the goal of providing consistently great service through the in-store checkout experience, along with drive-up and in-store pickup."

Target has announced other initiatives in recent weeks. Earlier in March, the company revealed it would be upgrading its Target Circle loyalty program and offering a paid membership, both of which will debut next month.

Target

