Target bringing express self-checkout to stores

The self-checkout experience at Target is about to change.

Target shoppers will see most of the retailer’s nearly 2,000 stores across the country start using an "express self-checkout" format on Sunday.

Customers who want to use the "express self-checkout" must have 10 or fewer items, Target said.

The retailer said the nationwide change aims to "make our checkout experience even more enjoyable" and draws from guest feedback.

TARGET LAUNCHES LOW-COST BRAND WITH PRICES STARTING UNDER $1

In the fall, about 200 Target stores began using the 10-item "express self-checkout" as part of a pilot test. Those stores saw significantly faster self-checkout speeds, according to the retailer.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 164.31 -2.36 -1.42%

"By having the option to pick self-checkout for a quick trip, or a traditional, staffed lane when their cart is full, guests who were surveyed told us the overall checkout experience was better, too," Target said.

The company will let individual stores decide what hours they will offer self-checkout but said it "will be available during the busiest shopping times."

TARGET'S EARNINGS SURGE DESPITE HOLIDAY SALES DIP, SEES SALES RECOVERY IN 2024

Target also announced on Thursday that stores will increase the number of full-service, staffed registers available.

Then-COO John Mulligan told analysts and investors in November that Target has "been focused on the front of store experience with the goal of providing consistently great service through the in-store checkout experience, along with drive-up and in-store pickup."

TARGET LAUNCHES NEW PAID MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM

Target has announced other initiatives in recent weeks. Earlier in March, the company revealed it would be upgrading its Target Circle loyalty program and offering a paid membership, both of which will debut next month.

Target