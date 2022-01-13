Tampa housing market heats up, with million-dollar homes re-listed for nearly double

Florida's Tampa Bay area is predicted to be the hottest housing market in the coming year.

That's according to the home-buying website Zillow.

An example: A home along Tampa's iconic Bayshore Boulevard was recently purchased, site unseen, for $3.8 million and within an hour of the ink drying on the paperwork, it was re-listed for more than double the price, according to FOX 13 of Tampa.

South Florida resident Matt Barnes made that move.

"As soon as we closed the deal, we decided we're going to list the property at $9.5 million, which is I think a conservative number," said Barnes. "I definitely see this purchase starting a trend to where Tampa’s market is going in the future."

One thing that has come out of the coronavirus pandemic is people looking for a change of scenery.

"You have so many people working remote now, the people from New York, California, the people that it's snowing on, they have to pay high taxes. Those people want to come to Florida because they can work from wherever they please," said Barnes.

That influx of money could juice an already growing market.