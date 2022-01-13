Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Tampa housing market heats up, with million-dollar homes re-listed for nearly double

Within an hour of purchase a $3.8 million home was re-listed for double the price

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for Jan. 12

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Florida's Tampa Bay area is predicted to be the hottest housing market in the coming year.

That's according to the home-buying website Zillow.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

An example: A home along Tampa's iconic Bayshore Boulevard was recently purchased, site unseen, for $3.8 million and within an hour of the ink drying on the paperwork, it was re-listed for more than double the price, according to FOX 13 of Tampa.

South Florida resident Matt Barnes made that move.

The Tampa, Florida, skyline seen from Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"As soon as we closed the deal, we decided we're going to list the property at $9.5 million, which is I think a conservative number," said Barnes. "I definitely see this purchase starting a trend to where Tampa’s market is going in the future."

MORTGAGE REFINANCING WINDOW IS CLOSING

One thing that has come out of the coronavirus pandemic is people looking for a change of scenery. 

"You have so many people working remote now, the people from New York, California, the people that it's snowing on, they have to pay high taxes. Those people want to come to Florida because they can work from wherever they please," said Barnes.  

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

That influx of money could juice an already growing market. 