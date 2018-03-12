Taco Bell to introduce Skittle Strawberry Freeze slushy drink

Taco Bell is introducing a Skittle Strawberry Freeze slushy drink and it is meant to taste just like the candy. The icy drink is available for $2.29, or $1 if you go in between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for happy hour at participating locations. This follows the Pink Strawberry Starburst Freeze Taco Bell introduced a few years ago.

Continue Reading Below

More from FOXBusiness.com Jon Taffer on Corona's new Premier beer

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says the major airlines want to collect the personal data of every passenger and use it to set personalized prices, which could mean increases for some and discounts for others. Schumer says, under this platform, the price of seats is based on personal information collected from a passenger's browsing history on their computers and phones. The senator says this is an invasion of privacy, and is calling on the federal trade commission to investigate.

Costco wants its customers to be ready for anything: from emergencies, natural disasters or even doomsday-type scenarios. The retailer is now selling three emergency food kits on its website, ranging from $1,000 up to $6,000, all of which are designed to feed up to a family of four for a year. The list of food items include instant rotini pasta, freeze-dried corn and chicken bouillon.