LeBron James joins NBA in rebuke of Houston Rockets owner's pro-democracy tweet

LeBron James is defending communist China, a move that likely has lots to deal with his own capitalistic ventures and profits.

There is no denying that the NBA has a China problem, after a tweet earlier this month from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey that expressed support for the democracy movement in Hong Kong. China responded with anger over the tweet, unleashing a variety of threats on the NBA. Morey was quick to apologize and players also made clear their love for China.

The message that emerged was not one of solidarity for democracy and freedom. Instead, it was clear that the league needs the emerging market of China and was willing to do anything to hang on to it.

So too does Nike, the largest brand in basketball and a major player in China’s apparel and sneaker market. And in turn, James, Nike’s biggest ambassador for the sport, felt the need to weigh in Monday night on Morey’s tweet and the ensuing firestorm.

“We all talk about freedom of speech. Yes, we all do have freedom of speech but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen you’re not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself,” James said on Monday night in his first comments on the situation. “I don’t want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand when he spoke. And so many people could have been harmed not only financially but physically, emotionally, spiritually. So just be careful what we tweet and what we say and what we do.”

His comments were met by surprise and dismay from the protesters in Hong Kong. But perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise given how much China means to Nike.

The footwear sales alone for Nike in China are $4.26 billion, which represents 68.6 percent of the company’s revenue in the country. The China has an estimated 300 million basketball players, there is only room for that number to continue to grow, which it did along with footwear revenue up that was up 22 percent compared to 2017. That $6.2 billion in 2017 revenue in China represents 40 percent of the company’s growth.

Three years ago, James signed an endorsement deal with Nike that will pay him $1 billion over the next three decades. There are a lot of reasons for James to bow to Nike as well as China’s whims.

In later comments, James went on to say that Morey was “either misinformed or not really educated on the situation” when he tweeted in support of the democracy movement in Hong Kong. The bottom line for James, however, is the bottom line of his checkbook. Nike’s endorsement deal with James will pay him north of $30 million in 2019.

Nike stands to lose billions if China should suddenly cut ties with anything and everything American basketball. On global revenue of $34.5 billion in 2018 for Nike, $6.20 billion came from China. Much of that is attributed to the growth and popularity of the NBA in the world’s largest nation.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, one of the biggest pitchmen in the business, is all in on the Chinese market and understands its importance. In years past, James has traveled to China on behalf of Nike, appearing at camps and clinics as well as engagements to promote their global brand. The Chinese market is massive for Nike and one which the sneaker and apparel company wants to not just safeguard but also expand.

James also has reportedly signed endorsement deals with Chinese interests in the past, such as media company Tencent that inked the NBA superstar to promote the NBA2K video game.