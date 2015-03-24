T-Mobile Targeted For 'Bogus' Charges

Gas prices are on the rise, and T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS) customers should double check their bills.

Federal regulators claim T-Mobile knowingly made hundreds of millions off its customers in bogus charges. The Federal Trade Commission claims T-Mobile billed customers for subscriptions to premium text services that were never authorized. The practice is called cramming.

The FTC says T-Mobile should have caught the scam because of the high rate of customer complaints.

Plenty of complaints are targeting Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) it was revealed the social networking giant influenced what users saw in their news feeds as part of a psychological experiment.

The test, which was conducted two years ago, altered the number of positive and negative comments that almost 700,000 users saw on their online feeds of articles and photos. Facebook has apologized, but authorities in the U.K. say they are now investigating possible violations of privacy.

And according to AAA, more than 41 million Americans are going to be traveling more than fifty miles from home this week to celebrate Independence Day.

Unfortunately for those motorists, they’re going to find gas prices an average of 20 cents a gallon higher than last year. Right now, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas stands at $3.68, the highest price at this time of year since 2008.