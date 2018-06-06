Morning Outlook

World Cup Boosts Google Earnings, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus
Geopolitical tensions in focus on Wall Street, FedEx is charged with illegally delivering dangerous drugs and the World Cup is kicking up profits for Google.
Facebook's stock gets a boost after earnings, and Samsung unveils a 105-inch television.
There’s been a big jump in the price of oil, which now tops $107 a barrel, on violence in Iraq, and it’s affecting what you pay at the gas pump.
Investors got a reality check yesterday as the Dow lost 102 points and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 each gave up about 6.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is looking into overdraft fees, and stocks got a lot cheaper yesterday.
Airlines halt flights to Israel, and Amazon is bringing 'Fire' to your fingers.
Bank of America nears a settlement with the Justice Department, and Google teams up with Barnes & Noble to take on Amazon.
Wall Street was waiting on Thursday for more information on the European Central Bank's plans to steer the eurozone economy out of its slump and fresh data on the U.S. labor market.
The U.S. major averages are down sharply once again Monday morning, after losing ground last week for the second week in a row. Giving back 218 points last week, it was the Dow’s worst week of the year. Dow futures are off 91 points.
The stock market has been on fire of late, putting the S&P 500 within striking range of its record highs. However, tumbling shares of tech behemoth Apple could change that.
Here is your latest Mid-Market Report
Manufacturing M&A rate
Middle-Market Deal Making Surge
Dow Plunges, DQ hacked
Meal service returns to first-class American flights, and Wall Street action bobs amid global uncertainty.
Wal-Mart Health Insurance Cuts, Lower Heating Bills
Coffee Prices on the rise
Wayfair has strong debut