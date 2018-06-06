Morning Outlook

Iraq Unrest Hitting Oil Prices

There’s been a big jump in the price of oil, which now tops $107 a barrel, on violence in Iraq, and it’s affecting what you pay at the gas pump.

Investors Waiting on ECB, Jobs

Investors Waiting on ECB, Jobs

Wall Street was waiting on Thursday for more information on the European Central Bank's plans to steer the eurozone economy out of its slump and fresh data on the U.S. labor market. 

Stocks Brace for Another Pullback

The U.S. major averages are down sharply once again Monday morning, after losing ground last week for the second week in a row.  Giving back 218 points last week, it was the Dow’s worst week of the year. Dow futures are off 91 points.