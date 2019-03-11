Stocks up as economic report offsets effect of drop in Boeing shares

Stocks rose Monday as encouraging economic news offset the drop in shares of Dow Jones Industrial Average component Boeing Co.

The Chicago-based aerospace giant's stock fell after a second deadly crash, this one in Ethiopia, involving the plane-maker’s 737 Max 8 jet. Airline shares were also taking a hit on the news.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 394.10 -28.44 -6.73% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 32.14 +0.23 +0.72% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 51.22 -0.55 -1.06% JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS 16.24 +0.16 +0.99%

The Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all 157 on board.

It was the same model aircraft flown by Lion Air that crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October, killing all 189 on board. The crash has caused many airlines to ground the plane.

Boeing was supposed to hold a ceremonial debut of its 777X widebody aircraft this week. That has been postponed.

In U.S. economic news, retail sales unexpectedly rose in January, lifted by an increase in purchases of building materials and discretionary spending. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.2 percent.

Also lifting major averages was news that the U.S. and China have reached agreement on a number of trade issues.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25518.95 +68.71 +0.27% SP500 S&P 500 2774.43 +31.36 +1.14% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7528.396764 +120.26 +1.62%

In Europe, shares of Boeing rival Airbus rose. London’s FTSE down 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX slipped 0.1 percent and France’s CAC was off 0.3 percent.

In Asian markets on Monday, China’s Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.9 percent after the central bank governor pledged more support for a slowing economy.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1 percent and Japan’s Nikkei ended the day up 0.5 percent.