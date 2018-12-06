Stocks stage comeback, Nasdaq rises after wild ride

article

U.S. stocks clawed back from deep losses on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite closing the session over 29 points higher, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished well off their lows of the day.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow ended the session down 79 points clawing back from a loss of over 700 points in what was a volatile session. The S&P 500 posted fractional losses as investors enagaged in late day buying of consumer discretionary and tech stocks. At one point during the session, all three of the major U.S. averages were down over 3-percent putting each back in the red for the 2018 year. The late day turn around has the averages now little changed for the year.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 24947.67 -79.40 -0.32% SP500 S&P 500 2694.62 -5.44 -0.20% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7183.4228 +25.00 +0.35%

While there was no obvious catalyst for the epic turnaround it did seem to coincide with a report released in the final hour of trading by the Wall Street Journal that suggested the Federal Reserve is considering adopting a wait-and-see policy on future rate rises. Policymakers will hold their final meeting of the year on December 18-19 and are expected to raise interest rates at the conclusion.

Early selling was driven by ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China over the arrest of a senior Huawei telecoms executive. CFO Meng Wanzhou, 46, was arrested in Vancouver this week, but faces extradition to the U.S. Although the specific charge or charges against the daughter of Huawei’s founder were not disclosed, the U.S. is investigating the company for possibly violating American trade sanctions against Iran.

On Thursday, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang urged both the U.S. and Canada to clarify the reasons for detention and “immediately release the detained person,” according to the Guardian.