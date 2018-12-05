Canadian authorities arrested the chief financial officer of Huawei at the request of the U.S., which is investigating whether the telecommunications giant violated U.S. trade sanctions.

Meng Wanzhou, the 46-year-old daughter of the company’s founder, was detained Wednesday in Vancouver as she was changing planes, The Wall Street Journal reported. She faces extradition to the United States on unspecified charges.

Meng’s arrest sent global stocks plummeting and threatened to derail trade negotiations between the world’s two biggest economies.

China’s embassy issued a strongly worded complaint about her arrest, while U.S. officials thanked Canadian authorities.

“Americans are grateful that our Canadian partners have arrested the Chief Financial Officer of a giant Chinese telecom company for breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a statement.